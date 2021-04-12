Zack Anderson clears Olympic Trial qualifying height on Saturday

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Senior Zack Anderson cleared the Olympic Trials qualifying height in winning the high jump Saturday at the South Dakota Challenge at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field.

Anderson tied the NCAA lead by clearing 7-5 (2.26m) on a first attempt. The personal best height also breaks his own school record (2.24m) and his own Lillibridge Track Complex record (2.17m).

Joining Anderson, the Coyote high jump squad swept four of the top-five spots in the competition. Redshirt-sophomore Jack Durst finished runner-up and improved his season best to 6-11 ¾ (2.13m), which ranks 29th in the nation. Senior Blake Vande Hoef and redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot both cleared season bests of 6-9 ¾ (2.08m) to round out the top five. South Dakota’s men’s high jump squad ranked No. 1 in the nation last week in the USTFCCCA Event Squad rankings. That average will only improve after four personal bests on Saturday.

Redshirt-freshman Carly Haring also had a great day in the high jump, tying her personal best from the indoor season with a make at 5-10 ¾ (1.80m). The height ties her for sixth in the NCAA this spring. She also improves her own Lillibridge facility record from a week ago by two centimeters.

Senior Kamberlyn Lamer, the 2019 NAIA Champion in the heptathlon while competing for Dakota Wesleyan, broke South Dakota’s school record on Saturday with 5,332 points. The score ties her for ninth in the nation this spring. She picked up 789 points from a 19-0 ½ (5.80m) long jump effort on Saturday morning.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay of freshman Virgil Steward, freshman Demar Francis, redshirt-freshman Ardell Inlay and redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz continued their winning ways with a clocking of 40.35 seconds.

Senior Ethan Bray captured the pole vault with a make of 18-2 ½ (5.55m). Faurot notched back-to-back personal bests in the pole vault after his high jump performance. He finished third with a clearance of 17-6 ½ (5.35m). Senior Kaleb Ellis took fourth with a personal best of 17-2 ¾ (5.25m). Faurot and Ellis climb to seventh and ninth, respectively, on the Coyote Top 10.

South Dakota swept the men’s and women’s 5,000-meter runs. Redshirt-freshman Clayton Whitehead won the men’s race in 15:10.40, with classmate Charlie Babcock taking third in 15:18.31. Redshirt-junior Jonna Bart clocked a winning time of 18:08.23 and redshirt-freshman Haley Miller finished runner-up just behind in 18:09.94.

The women’s 4×400-meter relay clocked a winning time of 3:51.17. Redshirt-freshman Madison Jochum, redshirt-junior Alli Wroblewski, freshman Jacy Pulse and freshman Sara Reifenrath teamed up on the relay. USD’s men’s 4×400-meter relay took fourth in 3:21.73.

Reifenrath won the open 400 meters as well in 54.71 seconds. Jochum took third in 57.97 seconds. On the men’s side, freshman Demar Francis clocked 46.68 seconds for second place. The time ties for 35th in the nation.

Freshman McKenna Herrmann won the women’s steeplechase in 11:15.75. The personal best time moves her to seventh in USD program history.

The men’s decathlon wrapped up Saturday with redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky taking second place with a score of 6,181 points. This marked Stupalsky’s first decathlon for the Coyotes. He took sixth place in the heptathlon at the Summit League Indoor Championships.

Redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman took second in the long jump with a leap of 23-4 (7.11m)

Redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding finished runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles with a clocking of 1:02.61.

The duo of redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan and redshirt-junior Matt Slagus took third and fourth, respectively, in the men’s hammer throw. Sullivan launched the hammer 196-9 (59.97) and Slagus sent it 195-0 (59.44m). Sullivan also placed fourth in the men’s shot put with a throw of 54-10 ¼ (16.72m).

Redshirt-freshman Haley Arens took third in the 800 meters with a personal best of 2:12.38. She moved to 10th on USD’s Coyote Top 10 list.

Redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz placed third in the men’s 100 meters with a time of 10.53 seconds.

The Summit’s second-fastest time in the men’s 110-meter hurdles came Saturday with redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan clocking 14.12 seconds.

Redshirt-sophomore Kallo Arno finished fourth in the men’s steeplechase with a time of 9:37.36.

Freshman Luke Olson clocked 1:55.30 to finish fourth in the men’s 800 meters. Redshirt-freshman Helen Gould clocked 4:44.22 for fifth place in the women’s 1,500 meters.

Redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp took fifth in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 180-11 (55.15m).

Following up yesterday’s win in the javelin, redshirt-sophomore Josephine Starner placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 47-5 ¼ (14.46m).

The Coyotes return to action at the Sioux City Relays next Friday, April 16.