Youth Rugby coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Dakota Unity Rugby is determined to bring the sport to the forefront of Sioux Falls.

“Our long-term goal is to make Sioux Falls the epitome of rugby in the mid-west. Chicago is great, Minneapolis is great, whatever those are big cities; we can offer a lot more than those places can as long as we get a good head start and we keep on top of it, especially with the youth growing up,” Dedula said.

And that’s exactly what their plan is.

“This is the first year that we’re going to be doing the inagural rugby clinic with the Sanford Legends Camps. It was supposed to be last year, covid obviously pushed that back one more year which is not a problem, we had to make sure to follow health protocols,” Artz said. “The Sanford Legends decided to get us incorporated with this which was a great idea for us to be able to show the community what rugby is, what it has to offer and how the kids can be benefited from it.”

There’s also a 7-man men’s league this summer for college graduates and above.

“It’s easier to transition away from football and soccer and all these other sports that people are accustomed to in America growing up, to saying hey, here’s this team, it’s a fun team. We come out and you just run straight, tackle someone if they get near you. That’s what 7’s is,” Dedula said.

Dedula says it’s well worth one’s time not just for the sake of the sport, but the camaraderie that comes with it.

“You can get as many cliques in this school and they can all come together on this pitch and you will be best friends for the rest of your life. I have never met a more tight-knit family than rugby players,” Dedula said.