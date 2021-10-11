“You knew at some point he’d be here” Watertown’s Jake Olson wins golf Class AA state individual title

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — If you had list of what it took to become a great golfer, Watertown’s Jake Olson would check all the boxes.

“He’s got the game, he’s got the talent, he’s got the work ethic, he’s got the mental game. You knew at some point he’d be here,” Watertown boys golf head coach Corey Neale said. “It wasn’t a shock to me that he played so well, he does it all year, he’s a great player.”

From his earilest days, the game of golf has been a part of Olson’s life.

“We used to take him out before he could even walk and he would just get sat on the green and he’d sit there while we putted, well a lot of times it was just me at that point but his Mom started playing golf a lot too,” Jakes father Doug Olson said. “But his aunt bought him a right handed club and he kept swinging it backwards so we bought him a lefty one and it took off from there.”

Olson would enter the final back nine with a four stroke lead, and by the 18th tee box, the sophomore knew he was just a few swings away from a state title.

“My putt on 17, I was up by 3, but I mean you make a double and he makes a birdie, that’s three strokes down the drain, but, I had made a nice putt on 17 for birdie and I had a four stroke lead going into the last, so, I knew I had it then,” Watertown sophomore golfer Jake Olson said.

Olson would tap in on 18 from a foot away, securing the state Individual championship.

“It was just a sigh of relief. It was a great feeling knowing I had finally done it, it’s what I had been working for all year. So, it was really awesome” Olson said.

“You know how much he’s worked at it and how much time he’s put in and just very pleased for him and obviously very proud of not just the way he played but the way he acts and carries himself, that’s even more important,” Doug Olson proudly said of his son.

Olson would finish on top at -2, Lincoln’s Luke Honnor would come in second at +1 and O’Gormans Radley Mauney would finish third at +4.