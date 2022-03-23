SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (BHSU) — Black Hills State men’s basketball toppled the undefeated No. 1 Nova Southeastern, 77-67 Tuesday afternoon to advance to the Final Four.

The Yellow Jackets (26-7, 17-4 RMAC) handed the Sharks their first loss (31-1), out-rebounding them with a season-high 55 rebounds and boasting a 95.5 free throw percentage.

Joel Scott led the way with a game high 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds in the win.

Adam Moussa finished two assists shy of a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, going a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe for his fifth double-double performance of the season.

Ryker Cisarik hauled in a career-best 11 boards, and scored nine points.

Sindou Cisse totaled 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Tommy Donavan tallied five rebounds and nine points while PJ Hayes scored six and Sava Dukic scored five.

BHSU will now play Northwest Missouri State in the Final Four on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT.