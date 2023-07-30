KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Freddy Fermin hit a homer, Maikel Garcia had an RBI double, Ryan Yarbrough gave up one run over seven innings and the Royals completed a sweep of the Twins 2-1 on Sunday.

It’s the first sweep by the Royals since last September, which was also against Minnesota.

Yarbrough (4-5) had his best start of the season going seven innings, allowing one earned run and giving up seven hits while fanning five. It’s his third quality start of July and he lowered his ERA to 2.19 in the month of July with 15 strikeouts and just two walks.

Fermin hit a 420-foot homer to left field in the second inning to give the Royals a 1-0 lead. He has a team high six-game hitting streak. Kansas City scored first in every game of the series.

Matt Wallner tied the game in the third with a 445-foot homer to right field, which was his fifth on the season.

The Royals took back the lead for good in the third with Garcia’s double, scoring Nicky Lopez.

Kenta Maeda (2-6) went five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and struck out seven. It’s the first time in over a month that the Twins lost a game he started.

Carlos Hernandez shut down the Twins in the ninth for the first save of his career.

The win marks the first time this season Kansas City has won three games in a row.

This is the fourth time Minnesota has been swept since June 8.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Twins placed OF/1B Alex Kiriloff on the 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation) and reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar off the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Pablo Lopez (5-6) will start the first of three games at St. Louis on Tuesday.

Royals: RHP Zach Greinke (1-11) takes the mound as Kansas City hosts the Mets on Tuesday for a three-game series.