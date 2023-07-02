SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Fury Red was the lone team from South Dakota to reach the winners’ bracket of the Ringneck Tournament. Fury Red fell to Fury Gold – Abbott from Nebraska 6-4 in the opening round.

After trailing 3-0 in the first inning, Yankton scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Logan Miller scored the first run on a wild pitch. Regan Garry drove in the second run with an RBI groundout.

Fury Gold’s Chloe Rauner put the finishing touches on the game with a three-run homer to give the Nebraskans a 6-2 lead.