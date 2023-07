SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Fury Red shut out Osseo from Minnesota 18-0 at the Ringneck Tournament Saturday.

Fury Red piled on early with 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning. It added seven more in the second.

Yankton won its second game of the day as well 7-2 over Quakes Harrington from Nebraska.

Pool play concluded Saturday. Bracket play is slated for Sunday with the championship game set for 6:30 p.m.