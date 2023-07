SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Fury Fire earned a 16-1 win over TSC Blaze at the Ringneck Tournament Saturday.

After scoring two in the top of the first, Fury Fire blew the game open with eight in the second inning to take a 10-1 lead. Yankton’s final six runs came in the fourth.

Pool play concluded Saturday. Bracket play is slated for Sunday with the championship game set for 6:30 p.m.