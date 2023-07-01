SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton Fury Black picked up a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over the Minnesota Renegades at the Ringneck Tournament Saturday.

The Renegades surged in front 3-2 on Charlotte Bertram’s third-inning three-run home run.

Fury Black then knotted the game on Megan Tramp’s infield single in the fifth. It took the lead for good later in the inning on a throwing error that allowed two runs to score.

Pool play concluded Saturday. Bracket play is slated for Sunday with the championship game set for 6:30 p.m.