Yankton falls to Eden Prairie in Dakota Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Top of the 4th, Yankton down 1, Joe Gokie on the mound and he gets Zach Haugen swinging to end the inning. Bottom 4th with 1 out on a runner on 3rd, Cody Oswald chops one to second.

Eden Praire will take the easy out at first and we’re all tied up at 1 a piece. But the next batter Aiden Feifer would face will be the final one of the inning as he retries the side.

5th inning, Jace McCokkell with a base hit to left field putting runners on first and second and the next batter up, Drew Ryken with another Yankton single and suddenly with 2 outs the bases are fully loaded.

But a big time moment for Adien Feifer. He gets out of the inning without allowing a single run striking out Rugby Ryken.

Eden Prairie goes on to win it by a final of 5-1.