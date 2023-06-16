SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton Post 12 Legion baseball team won its 10th straight game as it defeated Huron 5-1 Friday at Ronken Field in the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week.

After Huron scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, Yankton answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a lead it would not relinquish. Post 12 added runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings.

Rugby Ryken, Matthew Sheldon and Jace McCorkell smacked two hits apiece for Yankton. Sheldon scored two runs and tallied an RBI as well.

Drew Ryken pitched a complete game four-hitter for the win. He struck out five.

Tanner Gilbert led Huron with a pair of hits. Layne Wenzel suffered the loss.