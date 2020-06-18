Yankton collects second Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota high school sports season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but Yankton still managed to net a pair of Gatorade Players of the Year.

Matthew Mors was named the Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year for a second straight season in early April. Now, Jaiden Boomsma has earned the honor in girls soccer.

“Having one is obviously very special and the opportunity to have two Gatorade Players of the Year at our high school is something that not many schools can say that they have,” Yankton Activities Director Ryan Mors said.

“I was really grateful to get it and it means a lot to me because I know I put in a lot of hard work and effort,” Yankton senior Matthew Mors said.

“The fact that it wasn’t just athletics that went into it, it’s about your character and academics too, it’s kind of just a great honor for your all-around character, personality,” Yankton graduate Jaiden Boomsma said.

Boomsma led Yankton to a 15-0-2 record and the state “AA” championship last fall, scoring the lone goal in the Gazelles’ 1-0 win against Aberdeen Central in the finals.

“Sometimes I like to go back and look at the pictures and the videos and everything that happened because it was just such an exciting time for not only me but my teammates and Yankton itself because it was our first championship as a Gazelle soccer team,” Boomsma said.

Off the field and outside the classroom, Jaiden is an advocate for farm safety. Her brother Jaxon was killed in a farming accident in 2017.

“Being able to get out there and have these farm safety camps and get these shirts out and make sure that people take their time on the farm, especially during harvest season is especially important to my family and people in the midwest,” Boomsma said.

In the months since the state basketball tournament was cancelled, Mors has worn out the net in the family’s driveway and is lifting weights with his dad and brother.

“This time has allowed me to get a little jump-start on my skills and then my body as well, so I think by the time our season rolls around then this will be the best version of myself,” Matthew Mors said.

Mors is preparing for his senior year at Yankton, while Boomsma will attend South Dakota State University, where she’ll run track.