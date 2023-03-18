RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A late night thriller in Rapid City saw the Yankton boys basketball team hold off Mitchell, 65-61.

The Bucks are the class ‘AA’ state champions for the first time since 2018.

Yankton raced out to a strong lead at halftime, thanks to a 21 point second quarter.

But the Kernels came fighting back. They’d close the gap in the fourth quarter and take a one point lead with 2:42 to play.

The final 11 points for Yankton came at the free throw line as they took the lead and held off Mitchell for the 65-61 win.

The Kernels shot 59% to Yankton’s 50%. The key difference came on turnovers.

Mitchell had 19 turnovers to Yankton’s six. The Bucks also posted 11 more points off turnovers.

Mac Ryken led the way with 19 game high points. Rugby Ryken scored 18 points.

Four players scored in double digits for Mitchell in the loss.

Yankton finishes the year with a 19-5 overall record.