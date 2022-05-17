RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class ‘A’ Boys State Tennis Tournament concluded Tuesday out in Rapid City, with Mitchell leading after day 1 of the competition, but it was Yankton who came away with the team state title after taking 3 individual flight state championships, while finishing runner-up in 5 other flights.

Final Team Standings

1. Yankton 493.5

2. RC Christian 422.5

3. Mitchell 397.5

4. SF Christian 312

5. Pierre T.F. Riggs 282.5

6. Lennox 240

7. Huron 178

8. Aberdeen Roncalli 140

9. Spearfish 89

10. Madison 78.5

11. Milbank 78

12. Vermillion 15.5

13. St. Thomas More 12

Flight 1 Singles Champion: Noah Greni (Rapid City Christian)

Flight 2 Singles Champion: Daniel Puumala (Sioux Falls Christian)

Flight 3 Singles Champion: Andrew Dobbs (Rapid City Christian)

Flight 4 Singles Champion: Harrison Krajewski (Yankton)

Flight 5 Singles Champion: Spencer Kelly (Pierre)

Flight 6 Singles Champion: Luke Jerke (Mitchell)

Flight 1 Doubles Champion: Gage Becker/Zachary Briggs (Yankton)

Flight 2 Doubles Champion: Andrew Dobbs/Jack Hancock (Rapid City Christian)

Flight 3 Doubles Champion: Harrison Krajewski/Dylan Ridgway (Yankton)

For full individual flight results click here.