SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the 2023 Dakota Classic kicks off Friday morning in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week returns when Huron Post 7 faces off against Yankton Post 12 Friday at 11 a.m.

Yankton comes into the game 12-1 and has won nine straight games. It has scored at least six runs in all but one of its wins this season. Post 12 is coming off a narrow 8-7 victory over Nemaha on Sunday. The team is outscoring opponents by an average of nearly five runs per game.

Huron enters the matchup 3-10 this season. It has dropped its last three games and has been outscored by 21 runs during that stretch. Most recently, Post 7 dropped a doubleheader to Renner on Monday. The team’s most recent win came in the first game of its doubleheader with Watertown on Sunday.