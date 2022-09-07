NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 55th home run in the only blemish of Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding big league debut, Oswaldo Cabrera’s single capped a two-run 12th and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in the opener of a doubleheader.

Judge homered for the fourth straight game, driving a changeup to left in the fourth inning and beginning New York’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit.

He set the Yankees record for right-handed hitters by surpassing the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees clinched their 30th consecutive winning season.