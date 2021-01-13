Xavier Fuller’s defense been key to Coyotes’ conference start

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Men enter their conference bye week with a perfect 4-0 record in Summit League play after sweeping Kansas City this past weekend on the road.

USD has won six of its last seven, and after an 0-5 start to the season, they’re now at an even 6-6.

Part of the reason for the great start to conference play has been the Coyotes’ defense. They’ve held their opponents to less than 64 points in each game, and only once has a team shot over 35% from the floor during that stretch.

While Stanley Umude and A.J. Plitzuweit deservingly get a lot of attention, the emergence of Xavier Fuller on the defensive end of the floor has been a major reason for their hot start.

“Xavier Fuller is a good athlete and has really taken on the challenge of guarding the best perimeter player on the opposing team. And when you have a new player that does that and can do it, that helps a lot. Because normally new players are thinking that they need to score to play, but a lot of times if they can defend they can play,” Head Coach Todd Lee said.

Coyotes are off this week but return to action on January 22nd when they visit Western Illinois.