GREELEY, Colo. (USD) — South Dakota (18-11) fell to Wyoming in four sets in the first round of the NIVC Thursday afternoon. Game scores went 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16.
Who Stood Out
The Coyotes were once again led by middle blocker Madison Harms with 15 kills on a .538 hitting clip. Outside hitter Kylen Sealock followed with 13 kills, five digs, three blocks, and one service ace.
Wyoming (21-9) advanced to the second round of the tournament behind a match-high 17 kills from Rylee Schulz. She hit .395 and added eight digs. Sarah Holcomb followed with 13 kills on a .455 hitting clip and four blocks.
Turning Point
Wyoming survived four South Dakota set points to take set one to start the match. The Coyotes bounced back and took set two to extend the match to extra sets, but the Cowgirls took back the control in set three. Harms put down her seventh kill of the match to start set four, but Wyoming responded with a 5-0 run. The Cowgirls capitalized on the early lead and hit .429 in the deciding set.
Notable
- Outside hitter Evelyn Diederich added eight kills for the Yotes.
- Setter Avery Van Hook dished out 27 assists while adding five kills and seven digs.
- Libero Kamryn Farris had a match-high 14 digs and added seven assists.
Quotable
“I am really proud of this team for how they battled tonight,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “It was a game where serve and pass really dictated the runs that both teams were making, and we did struggle with that at times throughout the match. One match does not define a season or a program, but our fight and heart were on full display tonight, and for that I am proud.
“This senior class has given so incredibly much to the Coyote volleyball program and has helped to elevate this program to a new level and a new standard. They will be missed greatly, but their impact will be felt for years to come. Thank you to Coyote nation for supporting this group from the start of the year to the finish! We will be back!”