GREELEY, Colo. (USD) — South Dakota (18-11) fell to Wyoming in four sets in the first round of the NIVC Thursday afternoon. Game scores went 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16.



Who Stood Out

The Coyotes were once again led by middle blocker Madison Harms with 15 kills on a .538 hitting clip. Outside hitter Kylen Sealock followed with 13 kills, five digs, three blocks, and one service ace.



Wyoming (21-9) advanced to the second round of the tournament behind a match-high 17 kills from Rylee Schulz. She hit .395 and added eight digs. Sarah Holcomb followed with 13 kills on a .455 hitting clip and four blocks.

Turning Point

Wyoming survived four South Dakota set points to take set one to start the match. The Coyotes bounced back and took set two to extend the match to extra sets, but the Cowgirls took back the control in set three. Harms put down her seventh kill of the match to start set four, but Wyoming responded with a 5-0 run. The Cowgirls capitalized on the early lead and hit .429 in the deciding set.



Notable

Outside hitter Evelyn Diederich added eight kills for the Yotes.

added eight kills for the Yotes. Setter Avery Van Hook dished out 27 assists while adding five kills and seven digs.

dished out 27 assists while adding five kills and seven digs. Libero Kamryn Farris had a match-high 14 digs and added seven assists.