Wyatt Ulrich extends hitting streak to 27 as Canaries defeat Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Canaries were in desperate need of a victory. After hovering around the .500 mark for most of the season, they came into tonight’s contest against the Kansas City Monarchs having dropped eight straight contests.

Tyler Garkow took the mound for the Birds as tonight’s starting pitcher and he did not dissapoint. Through six innings he was yet to surrender a run and had six strikeouts to his name. He would finish with eight. The Canaries offense came to life in the third inning knocking in 3 runs behind the fantastic hitting of Wyatt Ulrich who extended his hitting streak to 27 games with an RBI single to earn the Canaries first run of the ball game.

The Canaries would go onto win by a final of 5-1.