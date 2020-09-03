World of Outlaws takes over Huset’s Saturday and Sunday

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway is set to welcome thousands of race fans again this weekend. The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will take over the track Saturday and Sunday. Facility officials are expecting big crowds in Brandon.

Dirt track racing returned to Huset’s last month with a lot of fanfare and this weekend is looking to be no different.

“It’s two complete shows. Sunday night pays $20,000 to win. Saturday night pays $10,000 to win for the World of Outlaws,” Johnson said.

General Manager Doug Johnson says drivers from all over are set to compete because Huset’s is one of the only tracks in the region putting on competitions.

“Other than maybe a few shows out in Ohio, there’s really not a lot going on. I think we’ll have a really good turnout of cars,” Johnson said.

Johnson is also expecting a lot of fans in the stands.

“There’s fans from Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, just all over the entire country that have bought tickets already this weekend. I think it’s going to be a big deal for us,” Johnson said.

Brandon business owner Kyle Thill says the return to racing has meant a lot to people in the area.

“I think people are excited to get out here and watch some great racing. We’ve got the best show in the world coming this weekend. It brings people together. It’s a family sport. People have racing families and I think it’s just going to get better next year,” Thill said.

Johnson says fans should be able to socially distance during each event.

“If you feel comfortable wearing a mask, we highly recommend it. We’ve got plenty of seats. Over 9,000 seats. We’re not going to sell 9,000 seats so there will be plenty of room to spread out,” Johnson said.

It sounds like there will also be plenty of upcoming events at the historic track.

“Some old traditions that used to happen at Huset’s may be coming back,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes to announce those events by the end of the weekend. Huset’s is already set to host the 360 nationals on September 18th and 19th.