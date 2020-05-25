 

Woods and Manning claim ‘The Match’

HOBE SOUND, FL (KELO)- Live sports are making their way back to TV after being canceled at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday afternoon, Tiger Woods teamed up with Peyton Manning to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity golf match.

Woods and Manning walked away as winners of the event.

“The Match: Champions for Charity” raised more than 20-million dollars for coronavirus relief efforts.

Woods and Manning beat Mickelson and Brady by one hole.

The players were allowed to bet on the game, which allowed Brady to win an extra $100,000 for a chip-in on hole seven.

