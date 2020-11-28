Women’s Crossover Classic transforms into round-robin event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — West Virginia and Western Kentucky met in the championship game of the Crossover Classic Friday, but the action is nowhere near complete at the Sanford Pentagon.

Eight men’s basketball teams played 12 games over the past three days, meaning the Sanford Pentagon passed test number one.

“We now know after the test results today, the bubble worked. These teams have been fantastic about following those protocols, taking care of their athletes, and we’re ready to keep going,” Jesse Smith said.

There’s no rest for the weary, as the women will take center court on Saturday.

“We’ll go with three teams, true round-robin, everyone’s going to get two games, some really high-level women’s basketball,” Smith said

The women’s Crossover Classic transformed into a round-robin event on Thanksgiving, with the departure of Oklahoma due to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, Oklahoma won’t be joining us in the bubble. They weren’t able to clear protocols pursuant to the 48-hour test before they traveled to Sioux Falls,” Jesse Smith said.

The protocol calls for a total of three negative COVID-19 tests to participate.

“They will have had a test within 48 hours of travel, they’ll be tested when they land here to confirm that test, and then they’ll be tested again tomorrow,” Smith said.

Every effort was made to replace the Sooners, but Smith says he feels good about the three teams that will step onto Heritage Court.

“You’ve got the number one team in the country with South Carolina, you’ve got another top-10 team with Gonzaga, and you’ve got a team right on the outside of the top-25 with USD,” Smith said.

Fans will not be allowed at the women’s Crossover Classic, but no decision has been made on future events.

“We’ll continue to monitor and make a decision when it’s appropriate,” Smith said.

The women’s Crossover Classic will feature one game per day, beginning with South Dakota against top-ranked South Carolina at 2:00 Saturday. Click HERE for the complete schedule.