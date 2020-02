INDIANAPOLIS - The second edition of the NCAA Division II men's basketball regional rankings were released and the NSIC continues to have three of the top ten teams in the central region. Northern State moved up a spot to fourth and Minnesota Duluth dropped a spot to seventh sixth while Sioux Falls dropped from ninth to tenth in the second of three rankings.

The NSIC, the Great American Conference (GAC) and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) make up the 42-team NCAA Central Region again this year. The top eight teams in the region advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament on March 14-15, 17. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the NSIC, GAC and MIAA postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots being awarded on an at-large basis.