Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– Madelyn Bragg led the way for the Wolves with 28 points in the win against Augustana, 63-49. An early lead by the Wolves paved the way to victory, out-scoring the Vikings by ten in the first quarter.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 63, AU 49
Records: NSU 12-4 (8-2 NSIC), AU 4-11 (3-8 NSIC)
Attendance: 2614
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State notched 18 points in the first quarter, 16 in the second, 15 in the third, and 14 in the fourth
- NSU shot 39.3 % from the floor, 38.5 % from the 3-point line, and 76.9 % from the foul line
- They tallied 43 rebounds, 26 points in the paint, 11 bench points, and seven second chance points
- Madelyn Bragg tied her career high with 28 points, along with 5 rebounds and two steals
- Brynn Alfson and Alayna Benike followed with eight and six points respectively in the win
- Rianna Fillipi dished out a career-high of 13 rebounds and led the team with six assists and three steals
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Madelyn Bragg: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
- Brynn Alfson: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
- Alayna Benike: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
- Rianna Fillipi: 5 points, 13 rebounds (career-high), 6 assists, 3 steals
UP NEXT
Northern State returns to Wachs Arena to take on Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth. Tip-off times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 19th against the Golden Bears and 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 20th against the Bulldogs. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.