Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– Madelyn Bragg led the way for the Wolves with 28 points in the win against Augustana, 63-49. An early lead by the Wolves paved the way to victory, out-scoring the Vikings by ten in the first quarter.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 63, AU 49

Records: NSU 12-4 (8-2 NSIC), AU 4-11 (3-8 NSIC)

Attendance: 2614



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State notched 18 points in the first quarter, 16 in the second, 15 in the third, and 14 in the fourth

NSU shot 39.3 % from the floor, 38.5 % from the 3-point line, and 76.9 % from the foul line

They tallied 43 rebounds, 26 points in the paint, 11 bench points, and seven second chance points

Madelyn Bragg tied her career high with 28 points, along with 5 rebounds and two steals

tied her career high with 28 points, along with 5 rebounds and two steals Brynn Alfson and Alayna Benike followed with eight and six points respectively in the win

and followed with eight and six points respectively in the win Rianna Fillipi dished out a career-high of 13 rebounds and led the team with six assists and three steals

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Madelyn Bragg : 28 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals Brynn Alfson : 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists Alayna Benike : 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists Rianna Fillipi : 5 points, 13 rebounds (career-high), 6 assists, 3 steals

UP NEXT

Northern State returns to Wachs Arena to take on Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth. Tip-off times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 19th against the Golden Bears and 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 20th against the Bulldogs. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.