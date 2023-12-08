Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – The Northern State University women’s basketball team rallied back forcing overtime versus St. Cloud State Friday evening. The Wolves took control in the OT period out-scoring the Huskies 16-8 for their third league victory of the season.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 67, SCSU 59
Records: NSU 7-2 (3-0 NSIC), SCSU 5-2 (2-1 NSIC)
Attendance: 2023
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State tallied 14 points in the first quarter, eight in the second, ten in the third, 19 in the fourth, and 16 in overtime
- The Wolves grabbed 41 rebounds off the glass and added four blocks and nine assists
- NSU notched 32 points in the paint, nine second chance points and eight points off the bench, shooting 37.9% from the floor, 18.8% from the 3-point line, and 87.0% from the foul line
- The Huskies shot 35.5% from the floor, 31.3% from the 3-point line, and 90.9% from the foul line
- Rianna Fillipi led the Wolves offense with 22 points and notched four assists
- In addition, Fillipi was the only Wolf to record multiple 3-pointers with two in the win and drained 4-of-4 from the foul line in crucial game moments
- Madelyn Bragg was second on the team with 18 points, shooting 53.8% from the floor, and adding a team leading three blocks
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Rianna Fillipi: 22 points, 4 assists
- Madelyn Bragg: 18 points, 53.8 field goal %, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks
- Alayna Benike: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
UP NEXT
Northern State is back in action to finish their home stretch of 2023 against Bemidji State. Tip-off time is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday from Wachs Arena. Join NSU for holiday hoops with free youth admission and free Santa photos. South Dakota Beef is the game sponsor and will give away a pair of beef bundles in addition to a jerky toss. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.