Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – The Northern State University women’s basketball team rallied back forcing overtime versus St. Cloud State Friday evening. The Wolves took control in the OT period out-scoring the Huskies 16-8 for their third league victory of the season.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 67, SCSU 59

Records: NSU 7-2 (3-0 NSIC), SCSU 5-2 (2-1 NSIC)

Attendance: 2023



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State tallied 14 points in the first quarter, eight in the second, ten in the third, 19 in the fourth, and 16 in overtime

The Wolves grabbed 41 rebounds off the glass and added four blocks and nine assists

NSU notched 32 points in the paint, nine second chance points and eight points off the bench, shooting 37.9% from the floor, 18.8% from the 3-point line, and 87.0% from the foul line

The Huskies shot 35.5% from the floor, 31.3% from the 3-point line, and 90.9% from the foul line

Rianna Fillipi led the Wolves offense with 22 points and notched four assists

In addition, Fillipi was the only Wolf to record multiple 3-pointers with two in the win and drained 4-of-4 from the foul line in crucial game moments

Madelyn Bragg was second on the team with 18 points, shooting 53.8% from the floor, and adding a team leading three blocks

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Rianna Fillipi : 22 points, 4 assists

: 22 points, 4 assists Madelyn Bragg : 18 points, 53.8 field goal %, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks

: 18 points, 53.8 field goal %, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks Alayna Benike : 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

UP NEXT

Northern State is back in action to finish their home stretch of 2023 against Bemidji State. Tip-off time is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday from Wachs Arena. Join NSU for holiday hoops with free youth admission and free Santa photos. South Dakota Beef is the game sponsor and will give away a pair of beef bundles in addition to a jerky toss. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.