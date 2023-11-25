Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– Out-scoring their opponents 24-6 in the fourth quarter, the Northern State women’s basketball team tallied a comeback win over University of Sioux Falls. The Wolves took their first lead of the contest in the fourth going on a 17-4 run to open the final ten minutes of action.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 53, USF 49
Records: NSU 5-1, USF 2-3
Attendance: 1978
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State tallied four points in the first quarter, 16 in the second, nine in the third, and 24 in the fourth; out-scoring the Cougars by 18 in the fourth quarter
- The Wolves racked up a game high 41 rebounds, 11 assist, and six steals in the win, scoring 18 points in the paint and nine points off turnovers
- They added eight points off the bench and ten second chance points
- The Wolves defense held the Cougars to an 11.1% clip from the 3-point line and under 40.0% from field goal range
- Rianna Fillipi, Madelyn Bragg, and Brynn Alfson each scored 13 points respectively, with Alfson recording a career high in the game
- In addition, Alayna Benike notched a career high with three steals in the win
- Bragg drained 5-of-6 from the 3-point line while Alfson made 6-of-6 from the free throw line
- Alfson dished out a team leading four assists and pulled down 15 rebounds; a couple of career highs for the senior in her first double-double of 2023-24
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Rianna Fillipi: 13 points, 4 assists
- Madelyn Bragg: 13 points, 83.3 FT %
- Brynn Alfson: 13 points (career high), 15 rebounds (career high), 4 assists (career high)
UP NEXT
Northern State is set to face off against Wisconsin Parkside from Marshall, Minnesota and the campus of Southwest Minnesota State on Monday. Tip-off time is set for 4 p.m. from the R/A Facility against the Rangers.