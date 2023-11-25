Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– Out-scoring their opponents 24-6 in the fourth quarter, the Northern State women’s basketball team tallied a comeback win over University of Sioux Falls. The Wolves took their first lead of the contest in the fourth going on a 17-4 run to open the final ten minutes of action.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 53, USF 49

Records: NSU 5-1, USF 2-3

Attendance: 1978



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State tallied four points in the first quarter, 16 in the second, nine in the third, and 24 in the fourth; out-scoring the Cougars by 18 in the fourth quarter

The Wolves racked up a game high 41 rebounds, 11 assist, and six steals in the win, scoring 18 points in the paint and nine points off turnovers

They added eight points off the bench and ten second chance points

The Wolves defense held the Cougars to an 11.1% clip from the 3-point line and under 40.0% from field goal range

Rianna Fillipi , Madelyn Bragg , and Brynn Alfson each scored 13 points respectively, with Alfson recording a career high in the game

In addition, Alayna Benike notched a career high with three steals in the win

Bragg drained 5-of-6 from the 3-point line while Alfson made 6-of-6 from the free throw line

Alfson dished out a team leading four assists and pulled down 15 rebounds; a couple of career highs for the senior in her first double-double of 2023-24

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Rianna Fillipi : 13 points, 4 assists

: 13 points, 4 assists Madelyn Bragg : 13 points, 83.3 FT %

: 13 points, 83.3 FT % Brynn Alfson : 13 points (career high), 15 rebounds (career high), 4 assists (career high)

UP NEXT

Northern State is set to face off against Wisconsin Parkside from Marshall, Minnesota and the campus of Southwest Minnesota State on Monday. Tip-off time is set for 4 p.m. from the R/A Facility against the Rangers.