Sioux Falls S.D. (Northern State) -– Northern State women’s soccer shut-out Augustana University, 1-0 on Sunday. The shut-out saw Megan Fastenau score the game winning goal for the Wolves, her sixth goal of the season. Northern held down the third place standing with the win, sitting with 26 conference points heading into the final week of the regular season.



THE QUICK DETAILS



Final Score: NSU 1, AU 0

Records: NSU 8-3-5 (7-1-5 NSIC), AU 9-5-3 (7-4-2 NSIC)

Attendance: 182



HOW IT HAPPENED

The two teams played 60 minutes of scoreless soccer to open the contest

Northern State held off numerous attacks by Augustana, defending six shots in the second half

Megan Fastenau broke through hitting the back of the net at the 77-minute mark

The Wolves defense was led by Alexus Townsend with six saves in her seventh shut-out of 2023

Northern was out-shot by Augustana in total shots, 17-8, and shots-on-goal 8-5

NSU tallied six fouls to Augie’s 13

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Megan Fastenau : 1 goal, 2 shots, 1 shot-on-goal

: 1 goal, 2 shots, 1 shot-on-goal Hannah Smith : 3 shots, 2 shots-on-goal

: 3 shots, 2 shots-on-goal Alexus Townsend : 6 saves, shut-out win

NEXT UP

Northern State makes their way back to Aberdeen for their final regular season game to face off against University of Mary on Thursday. Kick-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. from the Athletic & Recreation Fields.