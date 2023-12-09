Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – A team effort led the Northern State women’s basketball team to take down Bemidji State Saturday night, 81-61. The Wolves notched a season-high of 30 points off the bench and 54 points in the paint.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 81, BSU 61

Records: NSU 8-2 (4-0 NSIC), BSU 2-5 (0-4 NSIC)

Attendance: 2283



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State notched 26 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second, 15 in the third, and 19 in the fourth; notching the largest scoring margin this season with 20 points

The Wolves shot well in the contest with a 50.8 field goal percentage, 21.4 percentage from the 3-point arc, and 77.8 percentage from the foul line

Northern State notched two season-highs with 30 points off the bench and 54 points in the paint along with grabbing 34 rebounds, 18 assists, and 14 steals in the win

The Wolves handled the ball well only turning over the ball ten times and scored 26 points off turnovers

Rianna Fillipi was second on the team with 19 points, nine assists, and six steals

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Madelyn Bragg : 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks Rianna Fillipi : 19 points, 58.3 field goal %, 9 assists, 6 steals

: 19 points, 58.3 field goal %, 9 assists, 6 steals Brylie Schultz : 11 points, 4 rebounds, 83.3 field goal %

: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 83.3 field goal % Decontee Smith : 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

UP NEXT

Northern State is back in action to face off against Minot State and Minnesota Crookston to end the first half of the season. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 14 from Minot, N.D. against the Beavers and 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 16 from Crookston, Minn. against the Golden Eagles.