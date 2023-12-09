Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – A team effort led the Northern State women’s basketball team to take down Bemidji State Saturday night, 81-61. The Wolves notched a season-high of 30 points off the bench and 54 points in the paint.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 81, BSU 61
Records: NSU 8-2 (4-0 NSIC), BSU 2-5 (0-4 NSIC)
Attendance: 2283
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State notched 26 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second, 15 in the third, and 19 in the fourth; notching the largest scoring margin this season with 20 points
- The Wolves shot well in the contest with a 50.8 field goal percentage, 21.4 percentage from the 3-point arc, and 77.8 percentage from the foul line
- Northern State notched two season-highs with 30 points off the bench and 54 points in the paint along with grabbing 34 rebounds, 18 assists, and 14 steals in the win
- Brylie Schultz led the Wolves bench with 11 points and made 83.3% of shots from the floor
- The Wolves handled the ball well only turning over the ball ten times and scored 26 points off turnovers
- Madelyn Bragg led the NSU offense with 20 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals along with shooting 50.0 percent from the floor
- Rianna Fillipi was second on the team with 19 points, nine assists, and six steals
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Madelyn Bragg: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks
- Rianna Fillipi: 19 points, 58.3 field goal %, 9 assists, 6 steals
- Brylie Schultz: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 83.3 field goal %
- Decontee Smith: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
UP NEXT
Northern State is back in action to face off against Minot State and Minnesota Crookston to end the first half of the season. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 14 from Minot, N.D. against the Beavers and 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 16 from Crookston, Minn. against the Golden Eagles.