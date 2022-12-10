Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – A season high for 3-pointers made and sharp shooting from across the floor led the Northern State University men’s basketball team over Bemidji State on Saturday evening. The Wolves drained 17 long range buckets and shot at a 55.2% clip in the win.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 89, BSU 67

Records: NSU 8-3 (4-1 NSIC), BSU 5-5 (1-4 NSIC)

Attendance: 2534

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern scored 40-plus points in each half, holding a lead for a majority of the game

The Wolves not only shot over 55.0% from the floor, but tallied a 56.7 3-point field goal percentage and 88.9 free throw percentage

NSU recorded a game high 36 rebounds, 19 assists, 17 made 3-pointers, and five blocks

They held Bemidji State to 8-of-27 from the 3-point line and forced 11 turnovers which resulted in 12 points

The Wolves recorded 24 points off the bench led by Josh Dilling with 11, as well as 24 points in the paint and 17 second chance points

Sam Masten led four Wolves in double figures notching 20 points and was one of five Wolves to shoot 50.0% or better from the floor

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Sam Masten: 20 points, 75.0 field goal%, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Augustin Reede: 17 points, 55.6 field goal %, 50.0 3-point field goal%, 2 assists

Jordan Belka: 11 points, 55.6 field goal %, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Josh Dilling: 11 points, 75.0 3-point field goal%, 5 assists, 2 steals (season high)

UP NEXT

Northern State travels to NSIC North Division foes Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State next Friday and Saturday. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday against the Bulldogs and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday versus the Huskies.