Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – A season high for 3-pointers made and sharp shooting from across the floor led the Northern State University men’s basketball team over Bemidji State on Saturday evening. The Wolves drained 17 long range buckets and shot at a 55.2% clip in the win.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 89, BSU 67
Records: NSU 8-3 (4-1 NSIC), BSU 5-5 (1-4 NSIC)
Attendance: 2534
HOW IT HAPPENED
Northern scored 40-plus points in each half, holding a lead for a majority of the game
The Wolves not only shot over 55.0% from the floor, but tallied a 56.7 3-point field goal percentage and 88.9 free throw percentage
NSU recorded a game high 36 rebounds, 19 assists, 17 made 3-pointers, and five blocks
They held Bemidji State to 8-of-27 from the 3-point line and forced 11 turnovers which resulted in 12 points
The Wolves recorded 24 points off the bench led by Josh Dilling with 11, as well as 24 points in the paint and 17 second chance points
Sam Masten led four Wolves in double figures notching 20 points and was one of five Wolves to shoot 50.0% or better from the floor
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
Sam Masten: 20 points, 75.0 field goal%, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
Augustin Reede: 17 points, 55.6 field goal %, 50.0 3-point field goal%, 2 assists
Jordan Belka: 11 points, 55.6 field goal %, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks
Josh Dilling: 11 points, 75.0 3-point field goal%, 5 assists, 2 steals (season high)
UP NEXT
Northern State travels to NSIC North Division foes Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State next Friday and Saturday. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday against the Bulldogs and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday versus the Huskies.