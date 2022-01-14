Wolves run past Mustangs in 74-64 Victory

Aberdeen, S.D. (NORTHERN) – The Northern State women’s basketball picked up a crucial win to get back to .500 in conference play with a 74-64 victory over Southwest Minnesota State. In a game highlighted by Lexi Roe becoming the 35th member of the 1000 point club, all five starters chipped in and scored in double figures tonight.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 74, SMSU 64

Records: NSU 8-7 (5-5 NSIC), SMSU 8-6 (5-5 NSIC)

Attendance: 1437



HOW IT HAPPENED

After ending the first quarter tied at 18 apiece, the Wolves used a 9-1 run late in the second quarter gain a 38-33 halftime lead

A 3-pointer by Lexi Roe caped a 16-3 run in the third quarter as Northern pulled ahead by as many as 16 in the period

caped a 16-3 run in the third quarter as Northern pulled ahead by as many as 16 in the period Northern State led by as many as 21 points late in the fourth quarter, however an 11-0 Mustang run brought the final margin to ten points

Lexi Roe became the 35th player in program history to reach 1000 career points tonight, as well as the 25th player in program history to record 1000 career points and 500 career rebounds

became the 35 player in program history to reach 1000 career points tonight, as well as the 25 player in program history to record 1000 career points and 500 career rebounds Southwest Minnesota State came into the contest as one of the leagues top 3-point shooting teams, the Wolves defense held them to 3-25 (12%) shooting from behind the arc

NSU made a season best six 3-pointers in the win, led by Rianna Fillipi who shot 3-4 from behind the arc

With five blocks tonight, Laurie Rogers recorded her third consecutive five block game and fifth of the season

recorded her third consecutive five block game and fifth of the season With Rogers and Roe both recording double-doubles, with 11 and ten rebounds respectively, the Wolves once again out-rebounded their opponent with a 41-31 advantage on the boards