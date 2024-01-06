Winona, Minn. (Northern State) -– Madelyn Bragg grabbed her second double double of the year in the win over Winona State, 85-58. The Wolves notched their largest margin of victory this season at 27 points.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 85, WSU 58
Records: NSU 10-4 (6-2 NSIC), WSU 4-9 (3-5 NSIC)
Attendance: 1069
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State notched 18 points in the first quarter, 25 in the second, 23 in the third, and 19 in the fourth
- The Wolves shot well in the contest shooting 52.5 % from the floor, 54.2 % from beyond the 3-point line, and 88.9 % from the foul line
- NSU tallied 37 points off the bench for a season high along with 34 points in the paint and 47 rebounds
- Madelyn Bragg notched her second double double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds
- Abbey Holmes and Rianna Fillipi both tallied double digits in points with 11 and ten points respectively, with Holmes notching a career high
- Gracie Traphagen drained three shots from the 3-point arc along with three shots from the floor to shoot perfect
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Madelyn Bragg: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists
- Abbey Holmes: 11 points (career high), 60.0 3-point %,
- Rianna Fillipi: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
- Gracie Traphagen: 9 points (career high), 2 rebounds, 100.0 3-point %
UP NEXT
Northern State returns to Aberdeen to face off against Wayne State and Augustana. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12th against the Wildcats and 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 12th against the Vikings from Wachs Arena.