Winona, Minn. (Northern State) -– Madelyn Bragg grabbed her second double double of the year in the win over Winona State, 85-58. The Wolves notched their largest margin of victory this season at 27 points.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 85, WSU 58

Records: NSU 10-4 (6-2 NSIC), WSU 4-9 (3-5 NSIC)

Attendance: 1069



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State notched 18 points in the first quarter, 25 in the second, 23 in the third, and 19 in the fourth

The Wolves shot well in the contest shooting 52.5 % from the floor, 54.2 % from beyond the 3-point line, and 88.9 % from the foul line

NSU tallied 37 points off the bench for a season high along with 34 points in the paint and 47 rebounds

Madelyn Bragg notched her second double double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Madelyn Bragg : 18 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists

: 11 points (career high), 60.0 3-point %, Rianna Fillipi : 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals Gracie Traphagen : 9 points (career high), 2 rebounds, 100.0 3-point %

UP NEXT

Northern State returns to Aberdeen to face off against Wayne State and Augustana. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12th against the Wildcats and 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 12th against the Vikings from Wachs Arena.