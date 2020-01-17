Wolves, Hawks swap guards Teague, Crabbe on expiring deals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded veteran point guard Jeff Teague to the Atlanta Hawks, his original team. Shooting guard Treveon Graham was also dealt by the Wolves to Atlanta.

The Hawks sent shooting guard Allen Crabbe to the Wolves in return. Teague averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 assists in 146 games with the Timberwolves over 2 1/2 seasons.

Crabbe is a better stylistic fit for the fast-paced, 3-point-favoring offense the Wolves have transitioned to. He is a career 38.9% shooter from 3-point range.