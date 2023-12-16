Crookston, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State women’s basketball team fell by one to Minnesota Crookston, 69-68 Saturday afternoon. The Wolves almost recorded the comeback after being outscored by the Golden Eagles by 17 heading into halftime.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 68, UMC 69

Records: NSU 9-3 (5-1 NSIC), UMC 7-5 (4-2 NSIC)

Attendance: 102



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State notched nine points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 22 in the third, and 22 in the fourth

The Wolves drained 42.2 % of shots from the floor along with 40.0 % from beyond the 3-point line and shot 72.7 % from the free throw line

NSU tallied 40 points in the paint, 35 rebounds, 16 assists, and nine steals in the contest

Madelyn Bragg was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points and five rebounds

Morgan Fiedler and Rianna Fillipi both notched double digits points with 14 and ten points respectively; Fiedler recorded a career-high in points

In addition, Fiedler shot perfect from beyond the arc with two made 3-pointers and made 62.5 % of shots from the floor

Fillipi dished out nine rebounds and five assists to lead the team

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Madelyn Bragg : 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

Morgan Fiedler: 14 points (career-high), 100.0 3-point %, 62.5 field goal %

Rianna Fillipi: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

UP NEXT

Northern State concludes the first half of the season and will be back in action against Minnesota State on January 5th and Winona State on January 6th. Tip-off times are set for 7:30 p.m. from Mankato, Minn. against the Mavericks and 5:30 p.m. from Winona, Minn. against the Warriors.