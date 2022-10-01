BISMARCK, N.D. (NSU) – In their first overtime contest of the 2022 season, the Northern State University football team lost to the University of Mary. Following a 20-6 first half lead, the Marauders out-scored the Wolves 14-0 in regulation and were able to hit a touchdown and PAT to seal the win in overtime.

How it Happened

Stanley Haskins Jr. put the Wolves on the board early in the contest, scoring the first touchdown of his career; a 54-yard run.



Isaiah Cherrier added a rushing score of his own a 10-44 in the second quarter; an 11-yard run which gave Northern a 14-0 lead.



The Marauders answered back with 6-points on a rushing touchdown of their own, while Cherrier closed out the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown and his second of the game.



The teams entered the half with Northern leading 20-6.



It was all UMary in the third and fourth, as the Marauders notched a pair of receiving touchdowns

Neither team was able to seal the deal in regulation and the game headed to overtime, where Will Madler hit Greg Lux for six Northern State points.



NSU was unable to record the extra point and Mary tallied a passing touchdown and made PAT of their own, earning their first win of the season.



The Northern offense tallied a game high 20 first downs and 192 yards rushing, adding 115 yards passing, for 307 yards of total offense.



NSU averaged 4.9 yards per rush and 7.2 yards per completion.



The Wolves defense recorded five sacks for a total loss of 29 yards.



Both teams completed 7-of-15 third down attempts and Northern went a perfect 2-of-2 on fourth down and 3-of-3 in the red-zone.



Haskins Jr. rushed for nearly 100 yards to lead both the Wolves and Marauders.



Greg Lux led the receiving front with 46 yards, while Brennan Kutterer, Luke Gunderson, Ian Marshall, and William Berry recorded sacks.