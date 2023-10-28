St. Paul, Minn. (Northern State) – On a cool fall day from Sea Foam Stadium, the Northern State University football team dropped their fifth contest of the season to Concordia-St. Paul. The Wolves scored all 14 of their points in the second quarter, with the Golden Bears scoring in all four.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 14 CSP 20
Records: NSU 4-5 (4-5 NSIC), CSP 3-6 (2-6 NSIC)
Attendance: 799
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Concordia-St. Paul recorded a touchdown in both the first and second quarters and added field goals in the third and fourth
- Clayton Grueneich scored is first touchdown of the 2023 season at 14:21 in the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Colton Hackel
- The Grueneich score tied the contest at 7-all and the Wolves took their first and only lead before the quarter was done
- It was a day of season first for NSU, as Hackel hit Gavin Giesler on a 7-yard passing touchdown for his first receiving touchdown
- With under a minute in the half, Concordia tallied a 2-yard rushing touchdown and tied the game at 14 as the two teams entered the locker room
- It was all CSP in the second half with two field goals to grab and extend the lead; a 29-yarder in the third and 45-yarder in the fourth
- Northern recorded 15 first downs on offense with 112 yards rushing and 138 yards passing
- They converted on 7-of-12 third downs and scored two of the three times they entered the red-zone; however six Golden Bear sacks hampered the Wolves offensive attempts
- The NSU defense forced an interception and held CSP to 5-of-14 on third down, but the Golden Bears responded going 4-for-4 on fourth down and 3-for-4 in the red-zone
- Hackel completed 11-of-18 passing attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns with one interception
- Brett Brenton rushed for a team leading 69 yards, while Dewaylon Ingram added a team leading 89 receiving yards
- Jake Adams continued to shine for the Wolves defense, shattering his previous single game high with a team leading 14 tackles, including one tackle for a loss
- Lynden Williams added 11 tackles of his own, as well as the team’s interception with a 12-yard return
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Brett Brenton: 69 yards rushing, 87 kick return yards
- Colton Hackel: 11-18-1 passing, 138 passing yards, 2 touchdowns
- Dewaylon Ingram: 89 receiving yards
- Jake Adams: 14 tackles, 8 solo stop, 1.0 tackle for a loss
- Lynden Williams: 11 tackles, 1 interception
- Luke Gunderson: 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sack
UP NEXT
The Wolves close out their home slate next Saturday hosting Augustana. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. against the Vikings from Dacotah Bank Stadium.