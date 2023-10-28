St. Paul, Minn. (Northern State) – On a cool fall day from Sea Foam Stadium, the Northern State University football team dropped their fifth contest of the season to Concordia-St. Paul. The Wolves scored all 14 of their points in the second quarter, with the Golden Bears scoring in all four.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 14 CSP 20

Records: NSU 4-5 (4-5 NSIC), CSP 3-6 (2-6 NSIC)

Attendance: 799



HOW IT HAPPENED

Concordia-St. Paul recorded a touchdown in both the first and second quarters and added field goals in the third and fourth

Clayton Grueneich scored is first touchdown of the 2023 season at 14:21 in the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Colton Hackel

The Grueneich score tied the contest at 7-all and the Wolves took their first and only lead before the quarter was done

It was a day of season first for NSU, as Hackel hit Gavin Giesler on a 7-yard passing touchdown for his first receiving touchdown

With under a minute in the half, Concordia tallied a 2-yard rushing touchdown and tied the game at 14 as the two teams entered the locker room

It was all CSP in the second half with two field goals to grab and extend the lead; a 29-yarder in the third and 45-yarder in the fourth

Northern recorded 15 first downs on offense with 112 yards rushing and 138 yards passing

They converted on 7-of-12 third downs and scored two of the three times they entered the red-zone; however six Golden Bear sacks hampered the Wolves offensive attempts

The NSU defense forced an interception and held CSP to 5-of-14 on third down, but the Golden Bears responded going 4-for-4 on fourth down and 3-for-4 in the red-zone

Hackel completed 11-of-18 passing attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns with one interception

Brett Brenton rushed for a team leading 69 yards, while Dewaylon Ingram added a team leading 89 receiving yards

Jake Adams continued to shine for the Wolves defense, shattering his previous single game high with a team leading 14 tackles, including one tackle for a loss

Lynden Williams added 11 tackles of his own, as well as the team's interception with a 12-yard return

UP NEXT

The Wolves close out their home slate next Saturday hosting Augustana. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. against the Vikings from Dacotah Bank Stadium.