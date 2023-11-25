Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team kept their win streak alive, defeating Trinity Bible on Saturday, in a 48-point victory. The Wolves notched a new school record draining 20 shots from the 3-point line.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 116, TBC 68

Records: NSU 3-4, TBC 4-3

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State scored 66 points in the first half and 50 in the second, recording their largest margin of victory in the 2023-24 season

The Wolves were efficient offensively shooting 58.2% from the floor and 45.5% from the 3-point line

NSU tallied a game leading 46 rebounds, 23 assists, four steals, and five blocks

Four Wolves scored in double figures with Josh Dilling draining 25, followed by Trey Longstreet with 14, Tobi Obiora with 13, and Jacksen Moni with 11

Obiora led the team off the bench with a career high 13 points and seven rebounds

The previous made 3-pointers record was set back in 1994 against South Dakota State with 19 made

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Josh Dilling : 25 points, 4 assists, 90.0 field goal%, 87.5 3-point field goal%

UP NEXT



Northern State is back in action next Thursday facing NSIC foe MSU Moorhead. Tip-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 from Wachs Arena.