Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team kept their win streak alive, defeating Trinity Bible on Saturday, in a 48-point victory. The Wolves notched a new school record draining 20 shots from the 3-point line.

THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 116, TBC 68
Records: NSU 3-4, TBC 4-3
Attendance: 2023

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern State scored 66 points in the first half and 50 in the second, recording their largest margin of victory in the 2023-24 season
  • The Wolves were efficient offensively shooting 58.2% from the floor and 45.5% from the 3-point line
  • NSU tallied a game leading 46 rebounds, 23 assists, four steals, and five blocks
  • Four Wolves scored in double figures with Josh Dilling draining 25, followed by Trey Longstreet with 14, Tobi Obiora with 13, and Jacksen Moni with 11
  • In addition, Longstreet’s 14 were a career high as the junior hit 6-of-8 from the floor
  • Obiora led the team off the bench with a career high 13 points and seven rebounds
  • The previous made 3-pointers record was set back in 1994 against South Dakota State with 19 made

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State is back in action next Thursday facing NSIC foe MSU Moorhead. Tip-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 from Wachs Arena.