Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) -– The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball team kept their win streak alive, defeating Trinity Bible on Saturday, in a 48-point victory. The Wolves notched a new school record draining 20 shots from the 3-point line.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 116, TBC 68
Records: NSU 3-4, TBC 4-3
Attendance: 2023
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State scored 66 points in the first half and 50 in the second, recording their largest margin of victory in the 2023-24 season
- The Wolves were efficient offensively shooting 58.2% from the floor and 45.5% from the 3-point line
- NSU tallied a game leading 46 rebounds, 23 assists, four steals, and five blocks
- Four Wolves scored in double figures with Josh Dilling draining 25, followed by Trey Longstreet with 14, Tobi Obiora with 13, and Jacksen Moni with 11
- In addition, Longstreet’s 14 were a career high as the junior hit 6-of-8 from the floor
- Obiora led the team off the bench with a career high 13 points and seven rebounds
- The previous made 3-pointers record was set back in 1994 against South Dakota State with 19 made
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Josh Dilling: 25 points, 4 assists, 90.0 field goal%, 87.5 3-point field goal%
- Trey Longstreet: 14 points, 3 assists, 75.0 field goal%
- Tobi Obiora: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 75.0 field goal%
- Jacksen Moni: 11 points, 3 assists
UP NEXT
Northern State is back in action next Thursday facing NSIC foe MSU Moorhead. Tip-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 from Wachs Arena.