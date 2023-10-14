Marshall, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State University football team tallied their second straight homecoming victory on Saturday, taking down the host Southwest Minnesota State and dampening the Mustang party. The Wolves trailed at the half but rallied back with 14 points in the third and a shutout defensive performance.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 24, SMSU 17

Records: NSU 3-4 (3-4 NSIC), SMSU 1-6 (1-5 NSIC)

Attendance: 2891



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Mustangs opened the contest with a 13-yard rushing touchdown at 12:57 in the first

Northern responded with Drew Smook connecting for his sixth field goal of the season, a 26-yard attempt

connecting for his sixth field goal of the season, a 26-yard attempt As the quarter closed out, SMSU extended their 4-point lead to 11 with a 45-yard receiving score

It was nearly a scoreless second for both teams, however Dakota Larson broke through with a 51-yards receiving score from Colton Hackel at 3:41

broke through with a 51-yards receiving score from at 3:41 The two teams entered halftime with Southwest leading 17-10, following a 41-yard made field goal by the Mustangs at 1:27

NSU tied the game early in the third quarter with a 63-yard receiving touchdown by Dewaylon Ingram

Hackel scored the decisive touchdown for the Wolves at 10:37 in the third with a 7-yard rushing score and the Wolves defense held the Mustangs for the final 20 minutes of play

Northern recorded a game leading 23 first downs, 227 yards rushing, 256 yards passing, and 483 yards of total offense

They averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 19.7 yards per completion

The Wolves defense held the Mustangs to just 11 first downs and 266 yards of total offense, recording one interception and one sack

Hackel complete 9-of-15 attempts for 215 yards with 63 yards rushing, while Jacob Van Landingham went 4-of-6 with 41 passing yards

went 4-of-6 with 41 passing yards Brett Brenton led the rushing attack with a career high 116 yards rushing, averaging 5.3 yards per career

led the rushing attack with a career high 116 yards rushing, averaging 5.3 yards per career Ingram tallied his fourth 100-plus yard game of 2023 with 132 total yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per catch

Jake Adams led the Wolves defense with eight tackles, while Ismael Kante notched the lone sack and Corey Scott tallied the interception

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Ingram recorded the 21 st of his career, moving Ingram to fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns

of his career, moving Ingram to fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns He also moved to fifth all-time in career receiving yards with 1,898 in just two seasons

Teammate Dakota Larson holds the career records for both receiving yards (3,298) and receiving touchdowns (30)

UP NEXT

The Wolves return to Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday, hosting Wayne State for the annual Blackout Cancer game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. against the Wildcats.