CORALVILLE, Iowa (KELO) — Western Christian outlasted Dike-New Hartford in a five-set thriller to claim the Iowa Class 2A State Volleyball Championship.

The matchup between the top two-seed in the class didn’t disappoint. The Wolfpack grabbed the 1-0 lead with a 25-19 victory in the opening set, only to see the Wolverines answer with a 25-19 victory in the second, to even the match at one set a piece.

Western Christian would regain the lead with a 25-21 victory in the third, but Dike-New Hartford responded with a 25-13 win in the fourth, to send the State Championship to a decisive fifth-set.

In the fifth, the race to 15 wasn’t enough, as Western Christian would rally back in the final set, coming out on top with a 16-14 victory to claim the 2A State Championship.

Western Christian’s Abby Verburg was named to the All-Tourney Team while teammate Stella Winterfeld was selected as the All-Tourney Captain!