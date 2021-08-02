With great command and poise, SDSU commit Reece Arbogast has become one of the state’s best pitchers

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — “I could go out and watch baseball all day, every day, and be just fine because I think every time you go out you’re able to learn something new and see something different in a hitter,” Renner Post 307 starting pitcher Reece Arbogast said.

An artist on the mound and a student of a game, Reece Arbogast is the true definition of an ace.

“Something I always pride myself on is being able to find hitter’s weaknesses. Something me and Teagan who catches me, I think we work really well together being able to find how the hitter will beat himself. So, that’s something I really enjoy doing, really studying the game, that kind of stuff,” Arbogast said.

Arbogast’s talent began to garner college attention toward the end of his sophomore season and by the time he was a junior, SDSU felt like the place to be.

“I just kind of knew it pretty early that I wanted to be a Jackrabbit, it felt like home to me. I love the environment up there, I love Brookings, all that kind of stuff. So, I’m really excited to get up there,” Arbogast said.

Arbogast will strictly pitch while competeing in college, but this past year, its been a different part of his game that’s been refined.

“This season I think his game has actually progressed at the plate. I’m not saying that he was a bad hitter, but he’s been a hitter that I can rely on, that I know he’s going to get a bunt down, know he’s going to put the ball in play,” Renner Post 307 head coach Mike Greco said.

“I’m not a guy that has a lot of conversation the day I pitch. I really like to get locked in and all that kind of stuff, but hitting really allows me to come out here and have fun. And not that I don’t have fun when I’m pitching, but I get to have fun in the dugout with my teammates a lot more and really go out there and enjoy the game and just be able to relax,” Arbogast stated.

As his time with the Renner Royals winds down, looking back at the journey brings nothing but joy.

“It’s just been such a blessing that I’ve been able to ride the whole way up with these guys,” Arbogast said. “Especially our last year together being able to go win a state title, it was amazing. It’s been such a blessing, I wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else.”

