With commitment behind her, Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda aims to elevate her game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington senior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda will continue her basketball career next year at the University of Texas.

The University of Texas is more than one-thousand miles away from Sioux Falls, but there was something about the campus in Austin that felt familiar to Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda.

“I really think it’s the people. You know I talked with the academic advisors, the directors and I also talked with the teammates, and everybody down there, it just felt like home,” Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda said.

Mwenentanda leaned on her mother Mamissa, a former Division 1 basketball player herself, for guidance during the recruiting process.

“There was one point where I was just stumped. i didn’t know where I wanted to go. My mom really narrowed it down and said alright, what are you looking for when you’re wanting to go to college other than basketball,” Mwenentanda said.

She also leaned on former Washington athletes and current Louisville Cardinals Sydni Schetnan and Phekran Kong.

It helped a lot asking them what to look for in a college. How things work when you do get a college. I definitely looked to P.K. and Sydni for a lot of advice,” Mwenentanda said.

Though she’s ended her recruitment with her commitment, Mwenentanda understands this is just the first step in her next journey on the court.

It’s a little bit of pressure, because you don’t want to just plateau in high school, and be like oh I’m done now because I already picked a college,” Mwenentanda said. “Now that I finally have a college, I need to work towards that goal of actually impacting that college,” Mwenentanda said.

Mwenentanda is the 29th ranked recruit nationally according to ESPN, and is the highest rated commit among Texas’ 2022 class.