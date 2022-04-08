SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – Augustana Football won its first conference championship of any kind in 62 years last fall. The Vikings went 9-3 overall but would fall to Bemidji State in the first round of the NCAA playoffs. With spring practices underway, Augie isn’t looking to use last year as momentum.

It was a historic season last fall for Augustana, but as Head Coach Jerry Olszewski says 2021 is dead.

“It all starts over again. The journey begins now during spring ball. That’s the exciting part. You know who’s the new leaders, some of the adjustments we had to make. Some of the things we weren’t as good at, install those things. Then the performance level, just trust the process of it,” Head Coach Jerry Olszewski said.

The biggest question mark heading into the spring, is who will replace Kyle Saddler at quarterback. Senior Connor Neil along with sophomores Thomas Scholten and Carter Robinson are battling for the starting spot.

“You get a good balance of three different kind of players. I really like what our offensive staff has done to compliment the skills of those three,” Olszewski said.

“We’re very confident in all of our quarterbacks. Anyone of them can play at anytime. So the competition is really high in that room right now,” Wide Receiver Devon Jones said.

Defensively the Vikings lose the likes of All-American Logan Swanson, but like the pieces they have coming back. This spring, their focus is simple.

“You know we were really great against the run, led the nation at all levels against the run, but we gave up too many explosive plays in the pass. So that’s been the focus of what we looked at in the offseason and what we’re working on in this spring ball now,” Olszewski said.

Augie lost 26 seniors from the fall, and the void left by that group has only upped the level of competition this spring.

“It’s all about competing for spots and creating that middle class. Those two’s, three’s, those guys that can really compete on special teams,” Linebacker Eli Weber said.

“Our one’s are one’s for a reason. We got to get the two’s, three’s and four’s to climb closer to that, and close the performance gap so we have the depth that we’ve been blessed with the last couple seasons,” Olszewski said.

Augustana hosts its spring game at 1:00 O’clock on April 23rd and will conclude spring practice with a helmets only session on the 26th.