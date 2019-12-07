 

Avera

Winona State outlasts Augustana 72-64 in overtime

Sports

Augustana University

KELO-Augustana-Vikings-basketball_1529375675028.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s basketball fell to Winona State in an overtime thriller, 72-64, inside the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night. With the loss, the Vikings fall to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in NSIC play while the Warriors improve to 6-0 and 2-0 in NSIC action. 

The Vikings jumped out to an early 11-3 lead after a Danni Honner triple from the corner. The Warriors answered back with a 6-2 run of its own to cut the lead to 13-9 in favor of the Vikings. Winona State then used a 5-2 run to close out the quarter as the Vikings entered the second quarter leading 15-12. 

Hana Metoxen opened up the scoring for the Vikings in the second quarter with a coast-to-coast layup to make the score 17-14 Augie. The Warriors took its first lead of the game with a 9-3 run to take a 23-20 lead with 2:32 left before half. Augie tied things up at 23-all before a Caitlin Riley 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 26-23 lead at the half. 

WSU used an 11-3 run to start the second half to give the Warriors their largest lead of the game so far at 39-31. Lizzy Karp ended the drought with a long ball to cut the lead to 41-34, but a triple from the Warriors and a free throw from Vishe’ Rabb made the score 43-35 in favor of the visitors.

Augustana used a 9-0 run to start the quarter to cut the WSU lead down to 45-44 with 8:10 left in the game only for the Warriors to push the lead back to nine at 55-46. Again, the Vikings fought back to take its first lead of the second half at 58-57 after a pair of free throws from Hannah Mitby.

Trailing by two and under 45 seconds remaining, Rabb used a steal to tie things up at 61-all and forced overtime between the two squads. In the overtime period, the Vikings scored the opening points off a Honner layup, but unfortunately, Augie would get outscored 11-3 in the overtime period to fall 72-64. 

Rabb led the way for the Vikings with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists while Metoxen chipped in with seven points and nine rebounds. 

As a team, Augie shot 31 percent from the field and 28 percent from deep while the Warriors shot at a 40 percent clip from the field. 

Up Next
The Vikings will finish up the weekend hosting Upper Iowa on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon. 
 –GoAugie.com–

