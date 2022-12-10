WINONA, MN – The USF Women’s Basketball team dropped a conference contest to Winona State on Saturday by a score of 76-61.

WHAT HAPPENED

The Warriors came out scoring 19 points in both the 1st and 2nd quarters to the 26 combined the Cougars had to take a 38-26 halftime lead.

The Cougars forced Winona State to 14 turnovers throughout tonight’s match-up while picking up 15 points off of the Warriors turnovers.

USF turned the ball over 12 times on the evening and the Warriors capitalized scoring 16 points on those possessions.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

Madison Wuebben led Sioux Falls with 13 points on the night followed by Lauren Sanders with 12 points of her own.

On the boards, Madison Birnbaum led the way with seven rebound followed by Megan Fannin with six and Madison Wuebben with 5 of her own.

Madison Wuebben led the Coo with four assists on the night.

TEAM STATISTICS

Sioux Falls shot 37.7% from the field tonight while shooting 36.4% from three point territory and 50.0% from the line.

The Coo had 26 rebounds on the night, 15 team assists, and got 20 points off the bench.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls (4-7) will head back home for a matchup against #6 Minnesota-State Mankato on Friday at the Stewart Center.