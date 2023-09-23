Winona, Minn. (Northern State) – Winona State tested Northern State early and ultimately came away with their second win of the 2023 season. The Wolves fell 39-16, scoring in three of the four quarters.



Final Score: NSU 16, WSU 39

Records: NSU 1-3 (1-3 NSIC), WSU 2-2 (2-1 NSIC)

Attendance: 3323



Winona State opened the contest with a 34-yard field goal at 11:03, and the Wolves answered with a 28-yarder by Drew Smook at 6:45

The Warriors closed out the first quarter with a touchdown and safety, taking a 12-3 lead into the second

The two teams traded scores in the second, led off by a 61-yard rushing touchdown by WSU

Anthony Vespo connected with Dakota Larson for the pair’s first touchdown of the season, a 20-yard receiving score at 10:26

Entering halftime, Winona State held a 19-10 lead and extended that lead on their first drive of the third with 47-yard receiving touchdown

Larson continued to chip away for the Wolves with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Colton Hackel just seconds later, however it was all Winona State from there on out

The Warriors recorded a receiving touchdown in the third quarter and added two field goals in the fourth

Northern tallied a game leading 278 yards passing, averaging 27.8 yards per completion and added 99 yards rushing

They tallied 377 yards of total offense and 13 first downs in the game

The Wolves defense recorded two sacks and held WSU in the red-zone without scoring on two occasions

Dakota Larson had a day for NSU with 190 yards receiving and two touchdowns, his first 100-plus yard game of 2023

Stanley Haskins Jr. was just shy of a 100-yard game himself with 88 yards rushing, averaging 14.7 yards per carry

was just shy of a 100-yard game himself with 88 yards rushing, averaging 14.7 yards per carry Charlie Larson led the Wolves defense with a single game career high of 15 tackles, while Brock Longville and Jaden Feterl notched the team’s two sacks

Northern travels to MSU Moorhead next Saturday, September 30 for a 12 p.m. kick against the Dragons.