Winona, Minn. (Northern State) – Winona State tested Northern State early and ultimately came away with their second win of the 2023 season. The Wolves fell 39-16, scoring in three of the four quarters.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 16, WSU 39
Records: NSU 1-3 (1-3 NSIC), WSU 2-2 (2-1 NSIC)
Attendance: 3323
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Winona State opened the contest with a 34-yard field goal at 11:03, and the Wolves answered with a 28-yarder by Drew Smook at 6:45
- The Warriors closed out the first quarter with a touchdown and safety, taking a 12-3 lead into the second
- The two teams traded scores in the second, led off by a 61-yard rushing touchdown by WSU
- Anthony Vespo connected with Dakota Larson for the pair’s first touchdown of the season, a 20-yard receiving score at 10:26
- Entering halftime, Winona State held a 19-10 lead and extended that lead on their first drive of the third with 47-yard receiving touchdown
- Larson continued to chip away for the Wolves with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Colton Hackel just seconds later, however it was all Winona State from there on out
- The Warriors recorded a receiving touchdown in the third quarter and added two field goals in the fourth
- Northern tallied a game leading 278 yards passing, averaging 27.8 yards per completion and added 99 yards rushing
- They tallied 377 yards of total offense and 13 first downs in the game
- The Wolves defense recorded two sacks and held WSU in the red-zone without scoring on two occasions
- Dakota Larson had a day for NSU with 190 yards receiving and two touchdowns, his first 100-plus yard game of 2023
- Stanley Haskins Jr. was just shy of a 100-yard game himself with 88 yards rushing, averaging 14.7 yards per carry
- Charlie Larson led the Wolves defense with a single game career high of 15 tackles, while Brock Longville and Jaden Feterl notched the team’s two sacks
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Anthony Vespo: 175 yards passing, 1 touchdown
- Colton Hackel: 103 yards passing, 1 touchdown
- Stanley Haskins Jr.: 88 yards rushing, 54-yard long
- Dakota Larson: 190 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns
- Charlie Larson: 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss,
- Ar’Shon Willis: 9 tackles
UP NEXT
Northern travels to MSU Moorhead next Saturday, September 30 for a 12 p.m. kick against the Dragons.