Winnipeg, MB (CANARIES) – The Canaries saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday, falling to Winnipeg 3-0 at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the fifth inning with a solo homerun and added another in the sixth. Winnipeg struck again in the seventh inning with a sacrifice groundout and that was more than enough support for Landen Bourassa. The right-hander tossed eight shutout innings and struck out eight to earn his league-leading tenth win.

Jordan Barth finished with two of the Birds’ six hits as Sioux Falls drops to 46-44 overall. The Canaries will wrap up the four-game road set Thursday at 6:30pm.