MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week pitted 11B Number 1 Winner against third-ranked Mount Vernon/Plankinton. The Warriors took a 12-8 lead into halftime and then outscored the Titans 22-0 in the second half for the 34-8 victory.

Winner took the lead in the opening quarter on a Riley Orel 15 yard touchdown run to give the Warriors the 6-0 lead.

They were on the move again later in the quarter, but the MVP defense came up huge as Jordan Schultz stripped the ball from Ethan Bartels and Drew Gerlach recovered for the Titans.

They’d convert the turnover into points as Reed Rus’ three-yard touchdown plus the two-point conversion gave the Titans an 8-6 lead.

Winner would answer later in the quarter as Karson Keiser scampered 23 yards helping the Warriors to a 12-8 halftime lead.

The Warriors would then put the game away in the second half, scoring 22 points, while shutting out the MVP offense as they picked up the 34-8 victory.

Winner finishes the season with a perfect 8-0 record, earning the top-seed in the 11B playoffs. Mount Vernon/Plankinton drops to 7-1, and the Titans will be seeded fourth in the 11B playoffs.