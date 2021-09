RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Defending 11B State Champion Winner is the unanimous Number 1 team once again. They’ve started the season with three straight wins, with its closest matchup, a 20 point victory over Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

Saturday, the Warriors headed to Rapid City to face St. Thomas More. The Cavaliers had won 2 straight coming into Saturday after dropping their season opener to Aberdeen Roncalli.

But Winner was too much, rolling past the Cavaliers 54-7.