GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — Winner/Colome improved to 3-0 in tournament play with a 10-5 win over Redfield in the winner’s bracket of the Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament.

BRACKET

Post 169 will now play Gregory in the late game on Monday evening. If Winner/Colome wins, they’ll get two chances to win one game on Tuesday to claim the state title.

Gregory, Vermillion and Redfield are in search of the same thing. In order to win the title, they’ll need a win on Monday, followed by a pair of wins on Tuesday.

Rapid City Post 22 accomplished that same feat in the Class ‘A’ State Tournament this weekend.

WINNER/COLOME 10, REDFIELD 5

Sunday’s lone winner’s bracket matchup saw Winner/Colome use a six run sixth inning to create some separation between them and Redfield.

The contest was close the entire way. Post 92 scored first in the top of the first, but Winner/Colome would score ten of the next eleven runs including two runs in the second and third and then six more in the sixth.

Post 169 scored a run in the sixth to make it a 5-2 game, then came out number two.

However, Winner/Colome had plenty in store for Redfield with two outs. Joey Cole would double, followed by an RBI single from Pierce Nelson. That added three runs.

Aiden Barfuss would cap the big inning with a two run homerun to left field. Barfuss is now 7-12 for the tournament. He has a homerun in each of the three games.

Redfield took advantage of the seventh inning. Despite trailing by eight runs, they would put together a three spot that featured three hits, an error, a hit by pitch and a walk.

However, Winner/Colome forced back-to-back outs to end the game and claim the 10-5 win over Post 92.

Winner/Colome moves to 3-0 in the Class 'B' Legion State Tournament, following today's 10-5 win over Redfield.



For the third straight game, Aiden Barfuss hit a homerun to help lead W/C to a win. pic.twitter.com/JdWnTPwC1n — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 1, 2022

Click the video player below to see highlights from Sunday’s elimination games:

VERMILLION 10, PLATTE-GEDDES 0

Vermillion scored four in the third, three in the fourth and three in the fifth as they powered past Platte-Geddes, 10-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Post 1 scraped together nine hits to help score their ten runs.

The big key to Vermillion’s success came from Willis Robertson. He pitched all five innings and allowed zero runs on just two hits. He would strikeout five and throw just 56 pitches. 41 of his pitches were strikes, which equals a strike percentage of 73%.

That performance certainly led the way for Post 1. Robertson added an RBI single and two runs scored to the offense as well.

Platte-Geddes’ loss brought their 2022 season to a close.

GREGORY 10, DELL RAPIDS 3

Gregory Post 6 scored at least one run in each of the first five innings in Sunday’s second elimination contest. They would race out to a 10-1 lead over Dell Rapids after five innings.

Post 65 would add a couple runs in the sixth, but their early deficit was too much to overcome as Gregory picked up the 10-3 win, to keep their season alive.

Byrce Frank was strong on the mound on Sunday afternoon. He pitched 5.2 innings for Post 6. He scattered seven hits as he allowed three runs (one earned) and two walks. He struck out just two as he relied on his defense to help him get the other 15 outs.

Gannon Thomas finished 2-4 with a pair of singles and two runs batted in. Frank added two singles, as did Gunnar Stephens and Kade Braun.

Dell Rapids’ loss brought their 2022 campaign to a close.

KELOLAND News will have coverage both on-air and online of Monday’s action. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.