MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Winner/Colome and Lesterville are headed to the quarterfinals in the Class ‘B’ Amateur Baseball State Tournament.

The Pheasants opened Monday evening with a pitcher’s duel, 3-0 win over Mount Vernon.

JJ Farner pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits, while walking five. He also struck out three.

The night cap saw a strong performance by Lesterville. The contest had a slow start, but then the Broncs offense came to life.

Menno led by one after one inning, but Lesterville would score 14 straight, including 11 in the fifth and sixth on their way to a 14-1 win.

The Broncs had 15 hits, including four from Tanner VanDriel.