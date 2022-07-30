GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — Winner/Colome and Redfield each picked up wins on Saturday night to move to 2-0 in the Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament.

BRACKET

Winner/Colome and Redfield are set to play at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Those two teams are the lone undefeated teams in this year’s tournament.

The winner of that game will get at least one shot to play in the state championship.

WINNER/COLOME 8, VERMILLION 3

The start to Saturday’s first winner’s bracket game was nearly perfect for Vermillion. After a scoreless top of the first, Post 1 came out and scored three in the bottom of the first to jump out to a 3-0 lead.

However, Winner/Colome came right back to tie the game with three runs of their own in the second inning.

They’d add two more to make it 5-3, but it was a three run homerun from Aiden Barfuss in the seventh inning that would open the lead up for Post 169.

They’d go on to win by a final of 8-3.

REDFIELD 13, GREGORY 12

The final game on Saturday was quite the shootout as a total of 25 runs were scored.

There was a total of 19, but errors were an issue for both teams as there were 11 total.

Redfield got out to a 7-2 lead, but Gregory answered with six in the third to take an 8-7 lead.

The game would play out about even from there, though Redfield outscored Gregory 6-4 to earn the narrow 13-12 win.